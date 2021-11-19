Saturday lane closures on Northway between Twin Bridges, Exit 9

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising motorists of lane closures on northbound I-87 between the Twin Bridges and Exit 9. Some lanes will be closed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on November 20 for maintenance work, weather permitting.

DOT reminds motorists to move over a lane if safely possible and slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

