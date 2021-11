The Mike White hype train slowed to a crawl in Week 10 after a zero-touchdown, four-interception performance in the Jets’ 45-17 loss to the Bills. White only completed 54 percent of his passes for 251 yards and failed to live up to the lofty expectations he set for himself following five quarters of solid play over the previous two weeks. He looked flustered by the Bills’ gnarly defense and made ill-advised throws against one of the best secondaries in the NFL.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO