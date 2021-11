We know now that Serena and Venus Williams are two of the best tennis players of all time. But, back in late '80s and early '90s, their father was the only one who believed that. From a very young age, Richard Williams was committed to making the sisters into star athletes to the point that he says he wrote up a 78-page plan for how his daughters would become tennis greats before they were even born. Now, Richard's story is being told in the new movie King Richard, which stars Will Smith.

TENNIS ・ 7 DAYS AGO