ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

10 New Albums to Stream Today

By Scott Russell & Paste Staff
Paste Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs 2021 draws to a close and the flow of new music slows to a trickle, it’s nearly time for Paste Music to shift focus from each week’s releases to those of the year as a whole, reflecting on our favorite sounds from this trip around the sun. This New Music...

www.pastemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
brooklynvegan.com

Listen to IDLES’ new album ‘Crawler’

If you've saw IDLES on their recently wrapped North American tour, you may have heard many of the songs from their new album Crawler live and loud. Now you can hear the whole thing. Working with producer Kenny Beats and recording at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios, this is the most nuanced IDLES album to date. There's no shortage of visceral, shout-along punk, but Crawler also had Joe Talbot singing, too, like on the soulful first single "The Beachland Ballroom" and the album's brooding, methodical opening salvo "MTT 420 RR." Everything feels a little deeper, sonically, too, making for a richer listening experience. IDLES are still ready to rumble, but they're gonna the coffee table out of the way first this time.
MUSIC
JamBase

Today’s New Albums: Gov’t Mule, Courtney Barnett, Amanda Shires, Neal Casal Tribute, Jerry Garcia Band & More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by Gov’t Mule, Courtney Barnett, Amanda Shires, an all-start tribute to Neal Casal, Jerry Garcia Band, Joni Mitchell, Damon Albarn, Allen Stone, Nirvana and Rose Ganache. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Eddie Vedder New Song "The Haves" & Earthling Album Date Out Today

Today, Eddie Vedder announces the release date for his highly anticipated new album Earthling available on February 11th via Seattle Surf/Republic Records and launched the physical pre-order (cd, vinyl & cassette). In addition, today he has released the second song from the upcoming album titled “The Haves.”. Pre-Order Earthling HERE...
MUSIC
WIVB

Adele releases new album, “30”

(WIVB) — We’re saying “hello” to Adele’s latest album. “30” is the British songwriter’s first album in six years. She premiered some of those new songs during a CBS special this past weekend. The 12-track album chronicles her emotional journey as she decided to leave her husband.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
Punknews.org

Dead Milkmen recording new album

This weekend, The Dead Milkmen singer Rodney Anonymous posted pictures from the studio. He stated that the band is recording a new album (which they have been hinting at since before Covid). The band's last studio album was Pretty Music for Pretty People in 2014, though they have released an experimental compilation, Fascist Groove Thang [7-inch] , and a compilation contribution since then. We'll keep you updated.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Bruce Springsteen Streams The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts Album

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen is streaming audio of his newly-released live album, "The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts." Now available in multiple audio and video formats, the set includes ten never-before released performances from the Madison Square Garden MUSE benefit concerts; while some material from the shows has been previously issued, the 2021 package marks the first time fans will see and hear the band's entire setlist from the event.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Långfinger Update on New Album Recording

Probably okay now to admit that I wasn’t sure there was going to be another album from Swedish classic heavy rockers Långfinger, but as of a week ago, the band have finished basic tracks for the follow-up to 2016’s Crossyears (review here). Guitarist Kalle Lilja has been plenty busy as one of the operators of Welfare Sounds in Gothenburg, and drumming in Wolves in Haze, who have a new record out, so without hearing that Långfinger were actively… active… I kind of assumed they weren’t. Happy to have been mistaken.
ROCK MUSIC
mixmag.net

Four Tet accuses Domino of removing albums from streaming services

In Four Tet’s continuing legal dispute with his former label, Domino Records, the imprint has now reportedly removed three of the producer’s albums from streaming platforms. “This is heartbreaking to me,” said Four Tet, real name Kieran Hebden, on Twitter yesterday. “I’m so upset to see that Domino has removed...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessy Lanza
Person
Chelsea Wolfe
Person
Alison Krauss
Person
Raheem Devaughn
Person
Marc Ribot
Person
Adele
theprp.com

Broken Hope Are Writing A New Album

Broken Hope are five songs into the writing process for their eighth studio album. The band’s guitarist Jeremy Wagner recently revealed the news while reflecting on this past weekend’s 30th anniversary of the band’s 1991 debut album “Swamped In Gore“. He stated:. “This past weekend, Broken Hope celebrated the 30th...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Flower Kings announce new album

The Flower Kings have announced that they will release their latest album, By Royal Decree, through InsideOut Music on March 4. The new album, the band's fifteenth studio release, sees the return of founding bass player Michael Stolt (while the picture above shows longstanding bass player Jonas Reingold with the band, this is all the band's label furnished the magazine for this new press release!). He joins the remainder of the current the line-up of Mirko DeMaio on drums, Zach Kamins on keyboards, Hasse Fröberg on vocal & guitar and Roine Stolt on vocal & guitars.
ROCK MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Julie Doiron Starts over Again on I Thought of You

Julie Doiron writes album openers like they are cold emails from a friend you haven’t heard from in a long time—seemingly out of the blue, but undeniable in their comfort and charm. On her last official solo release, So Many Days, she provided a modest mission statement on “Cars and Trucks,” the album’s lead-off track, about the way inspiration comes to her. “So, I’m writing this song to prove to myself maybe I can write songs,” she sang, “Been putting it off for all kinds of reasons I’ve been afraid to try.” Reading into it, it makes all the sense in the world that it has been nine years since Doiron released an official solo album. It’s an uncanny understanding of not forcing the muse that she maintains on her brand new album, I Thought Of You.
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

As The Last Waltz Turns 45, Its Rendition of “Helpless” Remains Eternal

On Thanksgiving Day, 1976, The Band (Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm, Garth Hudson, Rick Danko, Richard Manuel) descended upon the Winterland Ballroom in Northern San Francisco to play their “farewell concert”—they called it The Last Waltz; Martin Scorsese made a film about it. Before the tunes start, a title card with “THIS FILM SHOULD BE PLAYED LOUD!” screams across the screen. Dispersed among the performances are billiard shots and moments of Scorsese chumming it up with Robertson and company about the group’s history. The cinematography is stunning, with seven 35mm cameras tilted incessantly at a full stage and a 5,000-person crowd planted offscreen, hollering, singing along and still digesting the turkey dinner included with the price of admission.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studio Albums#Club Music#New Orleans#Jazz#Paste Music#Beach Fossils
Paste Magazine

Record Time: New & Notable Vinyl Releases (November 2021)

Record Time is Paste’s monthly column that takes a glimpse into the wide array of new vinyl releases currently flooding record stores around the world. Rather than run down every fresh bit of wax in the marketplace, we’ll home in on special editions, reissues and unusual titles that come across our desk with an interest in discussing both the music and how it is pressed and presented. This month we help get you ready for RSD Black Friday by highlighting four exclusive releases out today and a bevy of other vinyl worth your time and money.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Bloc Party Preview New Album With ‘Traps’

Bloc Party will release their sixth album, Alpha Games, next spring. The band unveiled the first single from the album, a hard-hitting alt-rock number called “Traps.” “From the moment we wrote ‘Traps,’ we knew it had to be the first thing people heard from this album,” singer, songwriter and guitarist Kele Okereke said in a statement. “Playing it in soundchecks on our last tour before it was finished and hearing how it sounded in those big rooms and outdoors.” The band added on Twitter, “Thank you for waiting patiently, we’ve missed you and we can’t wait to share everything we’ve been working...
MUSIC
Variety

Pink Pantheress, Faouzia and More New Artists to Watch for the 2022 Grammys

With the breakthrough success of Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat and Saweetie, as well as the ongoing global domination of Taylor Swift and Adele, it has to be said that female artists have been leading the charge in terms of pop innovation as well as commercial success. As the year winds to a close, it’s time to look toward the class of 2022: From alt-pop singer/songwriters with a knack for heart-bludgeoning lyrics to post-genre experimentalists, there is no shortage of newcomers ready to leave their mark. (Pictured above, L-R: Pink Pantheress, Holly Humberstone, Faouzia — sorry, we couldn’t fit five!) Here are five...
MUSIC
sjcctimes.com

New/Old School Album Reviews

Harlem rapper Dave East teams up with fellow New Yorker, Harry Fraud, on the 2021 album Hoffa. East was named one of XXL Magazine’s 2016 freshman class but is perhaps better known for his 2019 portrayal of Method Man in “Wu-tang: An American Saga.”. This album starts out with the...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
hiphop-n-more.com

Snoop Dogg Releases New Album ‘Algorithm’ on Def Jam: Stream

Snoop Dogg’s new Algorithm has been talked about for the past month or so because it marks a new chapter in the iconic rapper’s career. The album is the first release for Snoop on Def Jam after he took on the role of Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant for the legendary label. A few days ago, HHNM debuted the official tracklist for the album which plays more like a compilation.
CELEBRITIES
metalinjection

KORN Guitarist Compares New Album To 2002 Album Untouchables

Korn guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer recently spoke to Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, where he compares the band's coming Requiem album to their 2002 classic Untouchables. Shaffer said he feels like maybe it's because Korn spent so much time on the guitars this time around, and that the new record has quite a few layers.
ROCK MUSIC
businessjournaldaily.com

Demos Papadimas to Unveil New Album

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — On his new album, Demos Papadimas continues along the distinct yet parallel musical paths he has been treading for years. But this time, there is an extra level of polish. The Youngstown-based artist and his ultra-tight band roar on folk-rock numbers that blend blues and Dylan-esque tunesmithing.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy