10 New Albums to Stream Today

Julie Doiron writes album openers like they are cold emails from a friend you haven’t heard from in a long time—seemingly out of the blue, but undeniable in their comfort and charm. On her last official solo release, So Many Days, she provided a modest mission statement on “Cars and Trucks,” the album’s lead-off track, about the way inspiration comes to her. “So, I’m writing this song to prove to myself maybe I can write songs,” she sang, “Been putting it off for all kinds of reasons I’ve been afraid to try.” Reading into it, it makes all the sense in the world that it has been nine years since Doiron released an official solo album. It’s an uncanny understanding of not forcing the muse that she maintains on her brand new album, I Thought Of You.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO