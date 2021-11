The Williamson Fire Department responded to an abandoned two-story residential structure fire last Friday morning after a WFD firefighter on his way to work noticed smoke coming from the building. WFD Chief Joey Carey said the fire apparently began after “squatters” built a fire in a fireplace located on the first floor, which eventually spilled out onto and then burned through the floor to a crawl space below. A dispatch to the Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department for mutual aid, whose members were already en route, was cancelled after the fire was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries, Carey said.

WILLIAMSON, WV ・ 6 DAYS AGO