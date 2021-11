This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. If you're buying a gift for a kid in the tween zone (between the ages of 9 and 12), you already know how difficult it can be. They're not little anymore and they're not teens yet, but their tastes have matured. But they all have something in common: Tweens are definitely still into holiday gifts. Our research of the top products for this age group has yielded this all-purpose gift guide, which is perfect for the holiday season and beyond.

SHOPPING ・ 9 DAYS AGO