Latest updates on Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams entering C's-Lakers

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday night's showdown between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers will be missing at least one star. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has been ruled out of Friday's contest with a right hamstring strain, the team announced. Big man Robert Williams (left knee tendinopathy) and point guard...

Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
CBS Boston

Celtics Rule Out Jaylen Brown For Friday Night’s Game Vs. Lakers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will remain shorthanded Friday night when they welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to town. Jaylen Brown has been ruled out once again with his right hamstring injury. Friday night will mark the seventh game that Brown will miss with the ailment, which he suffered on Nov. 4 against the Miami Heat. Brown was given a 1-2 week timeframe to return, and Boston head coach Ime Udoka said earlier this week that Brown started to ramp up his on-court activity. Brown was initially listed as questionable for Friday night’s tilt on Boston’s injury report on Thursday. Alas, the C’s forward will have to sit again as the team welcomes in their biggest rival. In eight games this season, Brown is averaging a career-best and team-high 25.6 points per game. He’s shooting 49.3 percent from the floor and 39.7 percent from three-point range, the best percentages of his career. Celtics big man Robert Williams remains questionable for Friday night’s game with left knee tendinopathy. Guard Dennis Schroder was a Friday addition to the injury report, and is also questionable with a left ankle sprain.
