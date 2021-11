FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced new initiatives to bolster the state's unemployment system after a year of shortfalls during the pandemic. "Where we need more permanent fixes to ensure that if we ever go through something like what we have seen that our unemployment insurance works better, works faster, is more responsive," the governor said. "When we failed to invest, to upgrade and to sufficiently staff and then something that we had never seen before at the level hit."

