Canada appears to be on the verge of dropping the coronavirus testing requirement for its citizens reentering the country after short trips to the United States. According to a Wednesday, Nov. 17, report by Canadian television network CBC, the requirement to show proof of a negative molecular COVID-19 test before crossing into Canada will be dropped at the end of the month. The new rule will apply to Canadians who have been in the U.S. for fewer than 72 hours. Molecular tests will still be required for trips longer than three days.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 9 DAYS AGO