Owlet Monitor Duo Review

Review of the Mobile Pixels DUEX Lite - a portable monitor that extends or mirrors your desktop. Use attached to your laptop lid or as a standalone monitor. Honestly, I find it increasingly difficult to work with just a single monitor. Whether it is just the built-in screen on a laptop or a desktop computer with just one monitor attached, I immediately feel a bit claustrophobic. When in that type of situation, I often will scale the resolution of the single display to be able to show the most real-estate possible and have two windows side-by-side. But that is less than ideal. Whenever possible, I will attach an additional monitor (or multiple monitors) to allow me to have some breathing room. So when Mobile Pixels asked me if I wanted to review their DUEX Lite secondary screen, I was quite excited to agree. And, for many use cases, the Mobile Pixels DUEX Lite fulfills that need for additional screen space. (*Disclosure below.)

