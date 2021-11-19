Don’t Wait Until Next Week — Shop These Black Friday Deals ASAP

Best Buy/Walmart/Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Another day, another helping of mind-blowing Black Friday deals! More and more retailers and brands are joining in on the fun and dropping their deals as we near closer to that final week of November. Why wait? With this year’s shipping delays and supply chain issues, especially, it’s best to shop early!

So…let’s do it! We’ve picked out 25 items on sale for you right now, from fashion finds, to Christmas decor, to laptops, to skincare, to fitness products and way, way more. Scroll down to see them all!

Macy’s

Take 65% off the Oake Chunky Knit Throw!

Amazon

Take 42% off the Lenovo Chromebook!

Nordstrom

Take 40% off the Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses!

Amazon

Take 43% off the Reebok Women Club C 85 Sneaker!

Amazon

Take 47% off the eufy by Anker Robotic Vacuum Cleaner!

Amazon

Take 40% off the Milexing Christmas Pillow Covers!

Theragun

Take up to $200 off Theragun devices!

Amazon

Take 53% off the Nackiy Christmas Window Clings!

Best Buy

Take $80 off the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds!

Saks Fifth Avenue

Take up to $124 off the n.philanthropy Scarlett Faux Leather Joggers!

Amazon

Take 45% off the ToBeHigher Felt Christmas Tree!

Amazon

Take $91 off the National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Slim Christmas Tree!

Macy’s

Take $220 off the Rachael Ray 14-Pc. Cookware Set!

Amazon

Take $84 off the Fitz and Floyd Holly Jolly Snowman Cookie Jar!

Walmart

Take 25% off the UGG Classic Mini II Boot!

Amazon

Take 50% off the Remedial Instant Раin Rеliеf Cream!

Ulta

Take $87 off the Beauty Box: Pixar Edition!

Amazon

Take up to 60% off the Baihetu High Waist Yoga Pants!

Amazon

Take 54% off the BabbleRoo Diaper Bag Backpack!

Macy’s

Take 77% off the Macy’s 8-Pc. Best Of Skin Set!

Nespresso

Take $157 off the Nespresso Vertuo Next With Aeroccino 3 By Breville!

Amazon

Take 49% off the VETUPIC Smart Weighted Infinity Hoop!

Target

Take 60% off the Pyrex 22pc Glass Food Storage Container Set!

Amazon

Take 60% off the BioPEDIC 2 Pack Ultra-Fresh Luxury Gusseted Pillow!

7 For All Mankind

Take 30% off sitewide with code BF30 at 7 For All Mankind!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!