An Endangered Child Alert has been upgraded to an AMBER Alert for a missing Gallatin boy. It's now active in Tennessee and Arizona after a possible sighting. Noah Clare, 3, has been missing since Nov. 6. He's believed to have been taken by his dad, Jacob "Jake" Clare, who is now wanted for especially aggravated kidnapping, kidnapping and two counts of custodial interference. Noah's cousin and Jacob's niece, Amber Clare, 16, of Beaver Dam, Ky., is believed to have been taken by Jacob as well.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO