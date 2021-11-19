When Do Babies Drop to One Nap?

With the Pfizer vaccine approved for children aged five to 11, many have already received their first dose. However, they won’t be fully vaccinated – or two weeks after their second dose – until the first week of December at the earliest. Finally being able to get your child vaccinated is a relief, but the weight off your chest doesn’t mean your kid can take the mask off their face yet. You and your kid probably both have COVID fatigue by this point in the pandemic, but when it comes to your partially vaccinated child, you shouldn’t throw caution to the wind just yet. So until they’re fully vaccinated, how should you think about your child’s COVID risk – especially when it comes to large gatherings such as Thanksgiving?

