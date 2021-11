Carbon County officials have certified the votes from the November election on Wednesday. During a brief county election board meeting, which was convened at 9:15 a.m. and then recessed until 11:30 a.m., the board heard an update regarding the recount for the office of the judge of commonwealth court of Pennsylvania. There was a statewide mandatory recount of the votes following the election.

