Opelousas, LA

Opelousas man arrested during traffic stop in St. Landry Parish drugs and stolen gun found.

By Melody Brown-Peyton
 7 days ago

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas man was arrested during a traffic stop on Thursday, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrested Ikeen Deshawn Gabriel, 28, of Carmouche Lane, after receiving reports of drug activity. Detectives launched an investigation and found that Gabriel was a major supplier of marijuana and ecstasy. During the traffic stop, deputies found a stolen firearm, drugs with a street value of $28,000 and $1,241 in cash.

The firearm had been reported stolen during a burglary of a business.

