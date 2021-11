One of the joys of the holiday season for many people is finding that perfect Christmas tree. Christmas trees are part of the holiday tradition. For some, that means the same artificial tree every year, pulled down from the rafters or brought in from the garage. You might be one that does the Griswold tradition of cutting your own tree from the forest. Maybe you look forward every year to scanning the local stores and tree lots for the perfect tree.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO