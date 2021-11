Although the San Antonio Spurs' glory years have now passed them by, more times than not, the team will put up a tough fight as long as it's coached by future Hall-of-Famer Gregg Popovich. This was the case in the Dallas Mavericks' first two matchups with the Spurs this season, as Dallas won both games, but only by five points and one point, respectively.

