Axios retracted a Nov. 17 story about air filters and COVID-19, saying “it fell short” of the political outlet’s editorial standards. “Axios has removed the article published here on Nov. 17, 2021, because it fell short of our editorial standards,” says the editor’s note that appears where the story once was. “Axios incorrectly stated that we contacted Global Plasma Solutions for comment before publication. We wrongly relied upon a source who is a former employee of a competitor of GPS and is now an adviser to that same competitor. We apologize to GPS and to our readers.”

