(INDIANAPOLIS) -Indiana’s largest teachers’ union says the state needs to do more to fix a teacher shortage. The Indiana State Teachers Association says Indiana’s made big strides toward the union’s long push to make salaries competitive with schools in other states. President Keith Gambill says three-quarters of Indiana school districts now meet the ISTA’s benchmark of paying all teachers at least $40,000 a year. That’s nearly triple the number at the start of the year.

11 DAYS AGO