Today, after months of negotiations, Congress passed the Build Back Better Act in a 220 to 213 vote. Falling mainly along party lines, Democrats have been trying to get this ambitious piece of legislation, proposed by President Biden ahead of his inauguration, passed for months. Coming in at $1.75 trillion, the act will impact nearly every corner of infrastructure in the country, from roads and bridges, to high-speed internet, to funding for the Forest Service. With the bill passed through the House, it now goes to the Senate, where it faces a rough road ahead.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO