Boil Water Order Lifted for Portions of Seneca County
The boil water order issued for portions of Seneca County earlier this week has been lifted. The order was in effect for the town of...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The boil water order issued for portions of Seneca County earlier this week has been lifted. The order was in effect for the town of...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 0