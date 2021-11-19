Boil Water Order Lifted for Portions of Seneca County

A Geneva man faces charges after he was dragged by a car along County Road 121 in Fayette Tuesday afternoon. Dominick D’Eredita, the Third, is accused of breaking a door handle of a car and reaching in an open window and grabbing the driver’s arm. He is also accused of recklessly opening the door of a second moving vehicle and trying to take control of it, which caused the driver to speed up and drag the 44-year old.

