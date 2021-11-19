ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

A MOMENT IN NATURE

Times News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA partial lunar eclipse is seen over Jim Thorpe...

www.tnonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

NASA Rover Discovers Something on Mars That Wasn’t Seen By Anybody Before

NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars back in February, and it has the goal of gathering important data from our neighboring planet. The rover is collecting samples from the Red Planet to bring them back to Earth for further analysis. According to CNET.com, Perseverance is pointing its gear towards a...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This Picture of Mars Taken by The Curiosity Rover Is So Beautiful We Could Cry

Most humans alive today are never going to go to Mars. It's probably for the best, really. Without some serious fixes in place, Mars is extremely inhospitable to human survival. But we still dream lofty dreams of planting our feet on alien ground and staring at incredible alien horizons. Luckily for us, we have the next best thing: robotic rovers, toiling away in the red dust, taking in its vistas with their robotic eyes. This new image, captured by NASA's Curiosity rover and enhanced by the Curiosity mission team here on Earth, really conveys the sense of wonder and wildness one might...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Earth Will Be Surrounded By “Rings” Similar to Those of Saturn

Saturn is practically an icon of our Solar System due to its unmistakable rings made of rock and ice. But another planet could be featuring a similar characteristic, and that one planet is our own beloved Earth. However, the “rings” will be made of an entirely different material. According to...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
adafruit.com

Was Star Trek Right? Is the Universe Populated by Humanoids?

There has long been a joke that an alien in Star Trek is simply a humanoid with a non-terrestrial skin color and weird bumps of their noses and foreheads. But, according to Simon Conway Morris, an evolutionary palaeobiologist at the University of Cambridge’s Department of Earth Sciences, this may be more on the mark than you might think.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Magnetic Anomaly in New Mexico Reveals an Invisible Signature of Meteorite Impacts

Meteor impact sites might seem like easy things to recognize, with giant craters in Earth's surface showing where these far-flung objects finally came to a violent stop. But it's not always that way.  Sometimes those impact scars are healed over, disguised by layers of dirt and vegetation, or worn smooth again by the elements over vast stretches of time. Now scientists have found a way to detect these hidden impact sites. Think about a big chunk of space rock getting close to its final destination on Earth. Meteoroids can enter Earth's atmosphere as fast as 72 kilometers per second (160,000 mph), but...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Moon#Partial Lunar Eclipse
d1softballnews.com

Sensational, rings like those of Saturn are coming to the Earth

Jake Abbott, a researcher at the University of Utah, recently exposed himself with an alarming statement, saying that soon the Earth could find itself with rings like those that surround Saturn, but ours would be formed by space junk that now clogs the space adjacent to the planet. Abbott launched...
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Haunting Hubble image shows mysterious 'superbubble' nebula hole

Nebulas are some of the most stunning features we see in space. N44, one of these ghostly formations of gas and dust, is a particularly strange nebula. It sports a "superbubble," a large, dark gap that makes it look like it has a chunk scooped out of it. A new...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
blountcountian.com

Awesome by Nature

Fall colors are just one of the factors that make Blount County beautiful. This photo was taken at Inland Lake. Get out and enjoy the colors before they are gone. You must be an online subscriber to view this story - Please login below or purchase a subscription. The full...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
Vail Daily

Curious Nature: Nature is a mathematician

Math is magic. It is the language of the universe in which most laws abide by. Galileo said that “The book of nature is written in the language of mathematics,” and on Nov. 23, we reflect on how a seemingly simple mathematical sequence binds us to something greater. Happy Fibonacci Day!
MATHEMATICS
The Independent

Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist

The world must act now to find ways to help nature and climate in unison, a conservation trustee has said. Ruth Ganesh of conservation group Elephant Family told the Independent, “Now there’s such a focus on preserving nature, nature-based solutions to the issues around carbon… elephants and carbon capture being in the same sentence, absolutely brilliant.”
ENVIRONMENT
Popular Mechanics

If We Find Fossils On Mars, They Could Be Fake, Scientists Warn

Mars may be dotted with "signs of life," but we've been fooled before. Researchers urge caution in a new paper detailing the history of false "biosignatures." Those include archaeological deposits that only look like bacterial cells and carbon-based molecules. If we find fossils on Mars, there's a good chance that...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Something Scary [Video]

The drama of death among stars can look pretty eerie at times. This photo of the aging red giant star CW Leonis seems like something out of a Halloween tale. The star looks like it’s entrapped inside wispy orange spider webs that wrap around the star. Beams of light shine through the dust, like sunbeams on a partly cloudy day. As it runs out of fuel, the star “burps” shells of sooty carbon that escape into space. The carbon was cooked up in the star’s core as a waste product of nuclear fusion. Anyone with a fireplace knows that soot is a nuisance. But carbon ejected into space provides raw material for the formation of future stars, planets, and maybe even life. On Earth, complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy