ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rayne, LA

Pet Stop goes on the road in Rayne

By Sylvia Masters
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DdzJq_0d22VvZI00

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — We took the Pet Stop on the road in Rayne at Haseya’s New Beginning Animal Rescue. They are located at 1321 Section Avenue in Rayne. They have 25 dogs available for adoption or fostering. They also have a Crowley location at 220 Jack Mitchell Road with cats and dogs available for adoption.

Haseya’s New Beginning Animal Rescue is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving homeless animals and giving them a new beginning. They are a no-kill shelter. They are always looking for adopters, fosters, and volunteers.
Karma is the featured dog on this week’s Pet Stop. She is around 3 years old. She gets along with all people and other animals. She came into Haseya’s in August 2021 with chemical burns down her back. She has since healed up. Karma is also fully vaccinated and spayed. She was brought in by a city employee who found her wandering by a fishing hole.


For more information or to adopt or foster Karma, visit https://haseyasnewbeginningar.com/ , call (337) 372-2555 (their Rayne location) or (337) 788-8004 (their Crowley location) or their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/haseyasnewbeginning/ .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

Acadiana Eats- The Cajun Table

Today on Acadiana Eats, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig makes a stop at The Cajun Table in Lafayette. Items featured on Acadiana Eats– Queso Burger & Boiled Crawfish Address– 4510 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Suite C & D, Lafayette, LA 70508 Phone Number– (337) 806-9565 Social Media– Facebook & Instagram Website– The Cajun Table Don’t forget […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Bailey’s hosting 29th Thanksgiving Annual Luncheon

LAFAYETTE,La. (KFLY)– For Thanksgiving, Bailey’s Seafood and Grill and Ema’s Cafe will be hosting an annual Thanksgiving Luncheon. Anyone in need of a Thanksgiving meal can request one for pickup or dine in. People are encouraged to dine-in and join in the holiday spirit. Bailey’s has projected to prepare about 1500 meals. The luncheon will […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
City
Rayne, LA
KLFY News 10

LDWF: Three teens rescued from Vermilion Bay after vessel capsizes

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents and Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) deputies rescued three boys from Vermilion Bay this morning, Nov. 26. LDWF agents were alerted around 6 a.m. about a capsized vessel in Vermilion Bay with two 17-year-old boys and an 18-year-old clinging to the […]
VERMILION PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Cats And Dogs#Animals#Pet Stop#Jack Mitchell Road#Karma#Nexstar Media Inc
KLFY News 10

Agents cite New Iberia man for mourning dove hunting violations

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 21-year-old New Iberia man was cited for alleged federal migratory game bird violations. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Brayden Krepper was cited for taking over the limit of mourning doves, failing to maintain field possession and failing to possess the required Harvest Information Program (HIP) certification. […]
NEW IBERIA, LA
KLFY News 10

Businesses celebrate Mardi Gras’ 2022 return

(KLFY)- It’s back Acadiana. Last year, we celebrated Mardi Gras virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic however, in 2022 the good times will roll again and stores just like this one are prepared and they’re ready to roll. “I’m pumped especially after last year,” says owner of Bead Busters and Float Rentals, Craig Spandoni. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
KLFY News 10

Twin brothers on the run. Have you seen the Harris brothers?

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— On June 19, 2021, authorities responded to a shooting that occurred on Standifer Avenue and Vine in Monroe. That shooting resulted in two people being shot, 18-year-old Xavier Wright and a juvenile victim who were both treated at a local hospital. Twin brothers, Bobby and Dennis Harris were identified as the shooting […]
MONROE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
863K+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy