Hear The War On Drugs perform songs from 'I Don't Live Here Anymore'

When I sat down with Adam Granduciel of The War on Drugs, I casually asked him to tell me the most takes he'd ever done working on a song. The answer was 60! It...

The War On Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore

Mixing the grand-scale guitar attack of Sonic Youth and My Bloody Valentine with a melodic sense and lyrical perspective that recall Bob Dylan roaring down Highway 61, Philadelphia’s The War on Drugs slowly grew from indie favorites to a hit with larger, more mainstream audiences. The band’s moody but straightforward guitar rock echoed some of the most captivating elements of Tom Petty, Dire Straits, and several phases of Dylan’s journey, placing them more and more in line as torchbearers of the American roots rock sound on albums like 2017’s Grammy-winning A Deeper Understanding and 2021’s I Don’t Live Here Anymore. The War on Drugs was formed by Adam Granduciel and Kurt Vile, who met at a party in 2003.
The War On Drugs Warm Up For U.S. Tour With ‘Kimmel’ Performance: Watch

At some point in the last five years, The War On Drugs cast off the tag as that secret little indie band from Philadelphia. The secret is well and truly out. A Deeper Understanding from 2017, the band’s fourth studio album, was their first through a major label, Atlantic Records, and it nabbed the Grammy Award for best rock album, their one and only nomination.
Watch The War On Drugs Perform Virtual Session For The Current

The War On Drugs delivered a Virtual Session for Minnesota Public Radio’s The Current. The band performed songs from their October 2021 album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, and frontman Adam Granduciel also chatted with The Current’s Mac Wilson. The War On Drugs Virtual Session kicked off with a performance...
The War On Drugs perform on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, announce new global live stream

In support of their new album I Don’t Live Here Anymore, The War On Drugs appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on November 17th for their first in-studio performance surrounding the release. Four-piece pop band Lucius joined the band, as they do on the recording, for The War On Drugs’ performance of the record’s title track. The resulting ensemble, featuring songwriter Adam Granduciel front and center, delivered on what fans love the most about The War On Drugs: classic rock ‘n roll with an ocean of layered synth and guitar parts, plus Granduciel’s smoky voice.
