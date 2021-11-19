ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lance Parnell resigns as head football coach at Cassville High School

By Shea Schrader
CASSVILLE, Mo. — Lance Parnell has resigned from his position as head football coach at Cassville High School.

Lance Parnell, former Cassville HC, “There comes a time that you’re ready for a different challenge. And that’s probably the biggest thing here. I love this program, I love this community, and I love this school. I’ve given everything I’ve had to it for the 24 years that I’ve been here. I felt like for me, it was time to move on for a new challenge.”

He first joined the Wildcats football program in 1998 as the quarterbacks and defensive backs coach. In 2002, he was promoted to defensive coordinator, and in 2013, head coach.

Parnell went 67-37 as the Wildcats’ head coach. The team was crowned Class 3 state runners-up in 2019; they also advanced to the Class 3 semifinal round in 2020, losing by just two points after being down 17-0 heading into the fourth quarter. The Wildcats went 3-7 during the 2021 season.

Current offensive coordinator (and son of Craig Weldy, head coach of Big 8 rival Aurora) Clay Weldy will take over as head coach of the Wildcats next season. Though Parnell has resigned as head coach, he’ll still be employed at Cassville High School.

