Interior Secretary Deb Haaland wants to remove and replace the names of sites on federal lands that she says have historically been derogatory. "Our nation's lands and waters should be places to celebrate the outdoors and our shared cultural heritage — not to perpetuate the legacies of oppression," Haaland, the first Native American to hold a Cabinet-level position in any administration, said last week in announcing various actions her department is taking, including the removal of the term "squaw" from more than 650 sites.

4 DAYS AGO