ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Gifts Every Hiker REALLY Wants

By Elisabeth Kwak-Hefferan
Outside Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutdoorsy people are easy to shop for: Every one of them could use a functional, reliable multi-tool. And who doesn’t like getting something shiny and sharp? These gear must-haves make it easy for hikers and campers of all stripes to prep dinner,...

www.outsideonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBRE

Personalized gifts that every grandma is sure to love

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Best personalized gifts for grandma Grandmas appreciate every gift they receive from their grandchildren, whether it is a flower picked from their own yard, a painted mug from the second grade or a technological device they will likely learn to use. However, choosing a gift they […]
LIFESTYLE
RunnersWorld

The 45 Best Outdoor Gifts For Every Open-Air Adventurer

Whether they're a nature novice or a seasoned mountain man or woman, we bring you the best gifts for outdoor adventurers at every level and price point. These gifts are much more than just material items, though–they encourage a healthier body and mind, all while helping the recipient unplug, unwind, and reconnect with the great outdoors. Read on to discover the 45 best outdoor gifts, with great ideas for hunters, fishermen, kayakers, campers, hikers, and more.
SHOPPING
WANE-TV

Best gifts for every grandpa

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Grandparents are our earliest supporters. They provide insight into our heritage and culture. They also play a vital role in our families’ lives whether they live nearby or far away. Because they are so important, only the best can do for your grandpa. It’s no wonder finding the perfect gift can seem overwhelming.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Refinery29

The Ultimate Homeware Gift Guide For Every Budget

After the disruption that defined Christmas in 2020, it's no surprise that people are ready to go all out this year. The most niche advent calendars, the most elaborate table settings and gifts that reflect just how much we've missed the people around us. Included in that, of course, are homeware gifts – we may have spent less government-mandated time at home in 2021 but that doesn't mean our focus on dopamine dressing our homes has dimmed.
HOME & GARDEN
wgnradio.com

Best gifts for every brother-in-law

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For many of us, family is everything, and that includes the members that have joined by way of marriage. Although they may not be as close as a lifelong sibling, it can still be easy to strike a relationship with a brother-in-law.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
coolthings.com

Cool Outdoor Gifts For The Campers And Hikers In Your Holiday 2021 List

Some people like the outdoors. Others downright love it. Whether they spend their days climbing rocks, hiking trails, or overlanding on a customized camper van, these folks will always appreciate a gift that can help fuel the fire they feel for the wide spaces and the open trail. Here are...
SHOPPING
purewow.com

20 Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Every Holiday Occasion

The only thing worse than showing up to a party empty handed? Arriving with a gift that screams I bought this at the gas station on the way over. Even if you forgot to pick up a thoughtful memento prior to your holiday party or family gift exchange, we schemed up 20 great last-minute gift ideas to salvage your reputation as the most generous guest in your friend circle, including artisanal food, elegant home decor and even a special something for four-legged friends. And when things are really cutting it close? Remember, an Amazon gift card is always useful and appreciated.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hikers#Dayhiker#Outside
Outside Online

The Best Winter Camping Gear of 2022

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. Most of the time, having nice gear is about being more comfortable. But when the weather really turns rough, having the right tools can be a matter of safety. To suss out the best winter camping gear, we spent many long nights out backpacking, skiing, and climbing in northern New Mexico, often at elevations above 11,000 feet, usually when the weather was at its worst. These are the pieces we trusted most to keep us safe, warm, and happy when the mercury dropped.
LIFESTYLE
Elle

10 Perfect Gifts for Every Man in Your Life

When you’re on the hunt for the perfect presents for the guys in your life, what’s the first thing you consider? Their personalities, of course. Have a co-worker who is an ace in the kitchen? Then a DIY sushi kit might be the answer to his holiday wishes. Is your cousin always styling his killer curls? A hair product that plays up his natural texture will be his go-to. Is your dad a frequent flyer? Nab him some packing cubes to make his jet-setting life easier. Whether he's all about whipping up a cocktail, hitting the trails, or his self-care grooming routine, we’ve got a great gift for every guy's interest this holiday season.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Hiking
WWEEK

7 Gifts For Every Type of Self Care

Mizuba’s Daily Matcha is habit forming, and it’s easy to see why – this Portland-local & woman-owned tea company’s matcha is direct from small farms in Uji, Japan. Their matcha is of the highest quality and is the smoothest you’ve ever tasted. Bonus: it’s easily found at local markets & coffee shops. Grab a few tins for gifts all season long! Take 15% off with code: WWMATCHA online. Shop now!
PORTLAND, OR
FOX31 Denver

8 best gifts for travelers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which 8 gifts for travelers are best?  The best gifts for people who love to travel make their long journeys easier and their travel experiences more enjoyable. Keep in mind that many travelers choose to pack lightly and others may have limited space in their bags. […]
LIFESTYLE
Indy100

12 best toys to gift every kid in your life this Christmas

Kids are the easiest folks to cross off your Christmas list by far. Simply buy them something funny, squeaky, cute, or nerdy, and they’ll love you for the rest of the family dinner. If you still find it a bit difficult to find just the right toy, though, try browsing...
KIDS
Well+Good

The 36 Best Zodiac-Inspired Gifts for Every Astrology Lover In Your Life

Astrology says a lot about who we are as individuals, so during this season of giving, it makes sense to buy someone zodiac-inspired gifts based on their birth chart. But before you start purchasing based on the receiver’s sun sign (what you typically read when you check your horoscope), astrologer Stephanie Campos-Powell of Leona Moon Astrology suggests considering a different part of their astrological makeup for gifting. Zodiac-inspired gifts based on the gift-receiver's moon sign (which is reflective of our emotional personality) or Venus sign (because Venus deals with what we like and dislike) will likely resonate, she says.
LIFESTYLE
theeverygirl.com

The Best Holiday Gifts for Every Enneagram Type

You probably know your closest friends’ and family members’ favorite TV shows, zodiac signs, and some of their most soul-bearing stories, but when the holidays roll around and it comes time to get them a gift, you draw a giant blank. Unless someone tells you exactly what they want, it can be hard to predict what they need and what they will love. What if there was an easy way to decipher what will excite everyone on your list without having to ask them? Enter: the Enneagram. If you can get a gift that speaks to the deeper desires and core needs of someone you love, you’ll win both their heart and the holidays. And good news: We’ve done the work for you and found the best gifts for every Enneagram number. If you don’t know your friend, family member, or significant other’s type, send them this test or try and decipher it yourself based on descriptions.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

75 Bougie Gifts That Are Surprisingly Under $25 On Amazon

Buying for other people can be stressful, even if you think you know the person you’re buying for really, really well. But, really, this process should be enjoyable, easy, and result in a gift that will make whoever you’re buying for happy and grateful — and maybe make their life a little more luxurious in the process.
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

20 Splurge-Worthy Gifts For the Person You Really Want to Spoil

Our holiday shopping list tends to get fairly long when we’re buying items for friends and family — but there are always one or two names on the list who we want to go the extra mile for. You know the vibes! If you’re shopping for a special someone and want to make an impression with your present, we have a ton of ideas for you!
BEAUTY & FASHION
countryliving.com

10 Oprah-Approved Gifts Every Host Will Appreciate

There’s a lot to be grateful for this holiday season. Slowly but surely as the world is starting to open up again, the gift of seeing friends and family in the flesh has taken on more meaning than ever. And whether you’re gathered around the table near or far, with everyone or a select few, you’ll want to show up with open (and full) arms, which can be filled with some of Oprah’s Favorite Things. Below, thoughtful finds for every consummate host.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy