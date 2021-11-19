Gifts Every Hiker REALLY Wants

You probably know your closest friends’ and family members’ favorite TV shows, zodiac signs, and some of their most soul-bearing stories, but when the holidays roll around and it comes time to get them a gift, you draw a giant blank. Unless someone tells you exactly what they want, it can be hard to predict what they need and what they will love. What if there was an easy way to decipher what will excite everyone on your list without having to ask them? Enter: the Enneagram. If you can get a gift that speaks to the deeper desires and core needs of someone you love, you’ll win both their heart and the holidays. And good news: We’ve done the work for you and found the best gifts for every Enneagram number. If you don’t know your friend, family member, or significant other’s type, send them this test or try and decipher it yourself based on descriptions.

