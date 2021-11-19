ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belarus president 'effectively blackmails' Putin in migrant crisis, Russian outlet says

By Amy Kellogg
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs scenes of Middle Eastern migrants alternately storming fences in an attempt to get into Europe and huddling frozen around campfires make headlines, the handy conclusion was that Belarus' president, Alexander Lukashenko, wanted to wreak a little havoc to get back at the West for sanctions. Or that he wanted to...

realcleardefense.com

T-84U: The Tank Ukraine Would Use in a War With Russia

The Ukrainian T-84U Main Battle Tank Does Not Have the Numbers: Russia may have as many as 1,000 tanks, armored personnel carriers, and self-propelled howitzers along the border with Ukraine, according to recent satellite imagery released this month. And that’s just the force located north of Ukraine. About 90,000 Russian troops are on the border too.
MILITARY
newyorkcitynews.net

NATO supplying Ukraine with banned weaponry, Russia alleges

Kiev's forces are increasingly launching offensives in war-torn Donbass, attempting to use Western firepower to bring the two breakaway self-declared separatist republics to heel with military force, Moscow has blasted. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the situation in the east of the...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russian Military Tracks U.S. Guided Missile Destroyer in Black Sea

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's military is tracking the guided missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke after it entered the Black Sea to patrol with NATO allies, TASS news agency cited the Russian defence ministry as saying on Thursday. The manoeuvre comes at a time of high tension in the region, with...
MILITARY
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Associated Press

NATO chief warns Russia of ‘costs’ if it moves on Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Russia Friday that any attempt to invade Ukraine would have costs, as concern mounts about a Russian military buildup near its former Soviet neighbor’s borders. Ukraine says Moscow kept about 90,000 troops near their common border following massive war games in western...
MILITARY
Reuters

Kyiv warns Russia that any attack on Ukraine would be costly

KYIV, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister warned Russia on Thursday that an attack on his country would incur "political, economic and human losses" and would be too costly. Russia has been building up forces near its border with Ukraine, and Kyiv, the United States and NATO have voiced...
POLITICS
wearebreakingnews.com

Ukraine’s President Says a Coup Is Planned For Next Week Amid Crisis With Russia

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said this Friday that the intelligence services have detected the preparation of a coup in the country for December 1 and ensures that there are recordings of the coup plotters. “I have information that on December 1 we will have a coup. I think it is interesting information,” he said during a press conference with national and international journalists.
POLITICS
#Belarus#Migrant Crisis#Russian World#Middle Eastern#Western#Kremlin#Ukrainian#Pro Russian#The European Union
AFP

On Ukraine frontline, soldiers vow 'worthy response' to Russia

Hands on his machinegun, a Ukrainian soldier scans the grey steppe towards the positions of pro-Russian separatists in his country's war-scarred east. Armed with a Kalashnikov rifle, another Ukrainian soldier takes part in a shooting exercise a few kilometres away from Zhura's position.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Russian prosecutor calls on Supreme Court to abolish one of Russia’s most prominent human rights organizations

MOSCOW — A Russian prosecutor Thursday called on the Supreme Court to abolish one of Russia’s most prominent human rights groups, the International Memorial Society, part of a comprehensive crackdown on all such groups in the country. The International Memorial Society is renowned for researching and memorializing the Soviet-era executions...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Poland wants more NATO troops in Eastern Europe

Poland's president, Andrzej Duda, has suggested NATO should expand its presence in Eastern Europe to defend friendly states outside the US-led military bloc. Speaking with the organisation's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday, Duda cited the alleged recent "relocation of Russian forces around the Ukrainian border." He said that the group should make its presence felt to a greater degree on its eastern flank to "show all potential aggressors that NATO is ready." He went on to describe Kiev as an important external partner, whose security is at stake.
POLITICS
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
Country
Russia
thedrive

Russian T-80 Tank With Improvised Anti-Drone Armor Reportedly Appears In Crimea

Russian armored units are apparently busy developing new countermeasures to drones and possibly top-attack missiles. Amid growing concerns about a potential new large-scale Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory, at least one Russian T-80 tank has apparently been sighted in occupied Crimea with a bizarre-looking ad hoc armor fit. Armor of this type has been increasingly appearing on Russian tanks as of late and appears to be primarily intended to defend them against attacks by loitering munitions and other armed unmanned aircraft. The solution, which is part of a wider trend of improved defenses for Russian tanks, may well have been inspired by the destruction wrought by drone-launched munitions during last year’s conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, although it may have at least some capacity to decrease the effectiveness of certain top-attack guided missiles, too.
MILITARY
AFP

Belarus leader tells migrants they have 'right' to go to EU

Belarus's strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko told migrants on the border with Poland Friday that he would not try to stop them from reaching the European Union, urging Germany to take them in. With many of the migrants hoping to reach Germany, Lukashenko said he was asking the German people to welcome them.
IMMIGRATION
Telegraph

Russia will attack Ukraine if it joins Nato, warns Kremlin adviser

Russia will attack Ukraine unless Nato gives cast-iron guarantees that Kyiv will never be allowed to join the alliance, a Kremlin-linked foreign policy expert has said. The suggestion by Fyodor Lukyanov is the clearest explanation yet as to why Russia has been amassing troops near the Ukrainian border, leading to a rise in East-West tensions and fears of an imminent invasion.
POLITICS
BBC

Russian troop build-up: View from Ukraine front line

Nato and the United States are worried about a build-up of Russian troops on its border with eastern Ukraine which has led to speculation over an invasion. BBC correspondent Abdujalil Abdurasulov has visited the Ukrainian front line. Filmed, produced and edited by Abdujalil Abdurasulov.
MILITARY
AFP

Italy, France sign 'historic' treaty

France and Italy on Friday drew a line under recent tensions and signed a new treaty to formalise their relations, against the background of a European Union in flux. The treaty was signed just weeks before France takes over the rotating EU presidency in January, and at a time of change on the continent.
POLITICS
Fox News

