Current Texas A&M University-Commerce graduate student Erayne Gee Hill was recently named vice president of Glint Advertising. Hill takes this position after serving for the past 3 years as the director of marketing and communications for the Texas A&M University School of Law. She has more than 25 years of experience in the field of public relations and marketing. Hill received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin in 2000 and is currently pursuing her MBA at A&M-Commerce. Hill is also the niece of A&M-Commerce Professor of Educational Leadership Julia Ballenger, Ph.D., who was named a Regent’s Professor by the Texas A&M University System in 2020. Read more about Hill’s hiring.

COMMERCE, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO