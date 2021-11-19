ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, OH

Lawrence County, Ohio Festival of Trees and Christmas Market returns

By Andie Bernhardt
 7 days ago

SOUTH POINT, OHIO (WOWK) – The 7th annual Lawrence County Ohio Chamber of Commerce Festival of Trees and Christmas Market kicked off Friday.

Local businesses and schools came together to donate and decorate 48 trees to be auctioned off. All of those funds will go towards local high school scholarships and community development programs.

Local vendors will also be there and said they are excited to finally have an opportunity to share their products with the community again.

“Everybody was devastated last year,” said local vendor, Ellen Keaton. “The customers and the people that come through are excited that they are able to buy things again. They are excited about being out again, and we’ve had some of our best shows this year.”

The festival has something for the whole family with an appearance from Santa Clause, live reindeer, entertainment, food trucks and more.

Admission is free and the event takes place November 19th and 20th from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Lawrence County Chamber office at 216 Collins Ave. in South Point.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

