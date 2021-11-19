Publisher’s Platform: Mr. Bill goes to Washington again, and again, and again

In an article that will soon be published in the Seattle Law Review, I take a look at food safety through the lens of the “pink slime” controversy and question whether the lack of real transparency that characterizes food safety regulation, especially with regard to meat and poultry, is more intentional strategy of agencies and industry than by-product of the public not simply wanting to think about just how unsafe food can be.[1] In the article, I compare the USDA and the meat industry to the Wizard of Oz, an entity that Dorothy, her traveling companions, and those living in Oz all thought was “great and powerful”—that is, until he was revealed to be a huckster who was fooling everyone through trickery and special effects. But in reading some recent remarks by Brian Ronholm, Deputy Under Secretary at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, another comparison for the USDA and its regulation of meat and poultry quickly came to mind: the Cowardly Lion.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO