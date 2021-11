A year after he was snubbed from his first career Pro Bowl selection, J.C. Jackson’s chances are looking much better. The Patriots cornerback, who leads the AFC with six interceptions entering Week 12, is the top vote-getter at his position, with 58,166 votes, early on in the Pro Bowl’s fan voting, which was released in an update on Thursday. Jackson is joined by two other Patriots teammates leading the fan voting at their position, with center David Andrews earning 39,504 votes and long snapper Joe Cardona with 34,033 votes.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO