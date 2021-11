NORWALK, Conn. — The plan to build a new Cranbury Elementary School, desperately desired by many Norwalk families, hinges on a variance from the Zoning Board of Appeals. But with nearby neighbors objecting, ZBA members have taken a hard tone against the proposal; the City’s legal department is working on a compromise, but time is short, as the City says it needs approval by Nov. 27 to move the process along in time to start construction next fall.

