BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mask up, Burlington. Mayor Miro Weinberger is using the OK from state lawmakers to propose a mask mandate in the Queen City. The mayor stresses this mandate would be different than one Burlington has seen in the past. He says if a public indoor space like a restaurant or a gym requires vaccinations for all people in the room, they’re exempt from a mask mandate.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO