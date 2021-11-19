ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Kyle Rittenhouse acquitted on all charges

By Sarah Ash
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wisconsin jury has found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts. The jury returned the verdict early Friday afternoon after deliberating for nearly 3.5 days. Rittenhouse, 18, cried and hugged one of his attorneys following the verdict. Rittenhouse had been charged with homicide, attempted homicide, and reckless endangering...

