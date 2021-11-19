ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle student sexually assaulted near Ballard school

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 7 days ago
SEATTLE — A high school-age student reported being sexually assaulted in a Ballard neighborhood.

According to a letter sent to parents of students at Salmon Bay K-8 School on Thursday, the student was walking in the neighborhood of the Adams Elementary School campus, which is located at 6110 28th Avenue Northwest.

Salmon Bay K-8 School principal Barbara Dixon said in the letter that the student was near a 7-Eleven store not far from the elementary school when the recent attack occurred.

The letter said a police report was filed and Seattle Public Schools security is aware of the situation.

“The student is to be commended for having the courage to disclose the incident so that (Seattle police) can investigate. Looking ahead, I want to stress that we must remain vigilant about safety everywhere,” Dixon said in the letter.

Dixon reminded families to have conversations about making sure children of all ages are always aware of their surroundings and should walk or travel in groups or pairs whenever possible.

Other advice in the letter was:

• If you see something wrong, say something.

• If something doesn’t feel right or comfortable, don’t go there.

• You are always welcome to talk to a trusted adult.

