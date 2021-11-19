Fire Weather Watch issued for San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Los Padres National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2021-11-21 09:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-21 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Los Padres National Forest; Santa Barbara...alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0