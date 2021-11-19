ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Fire Weather Watch issued for San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Los Padres National Forest by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-21 09:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-21 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Los Padres National Forest; Santa Barbara...

alerts.weather.gov

The Hill

US to restrict travel from eight African nations over new COVID-19 concerns

The U.S. will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other African countries starting on Monday in an effort to control the spread of the new omicron variant of COVID-19. In a statement announced on Friday, the Biden administration said it will restrict travel from Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

Ukraine leader alleges Russia-backed coup planned next week

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday claimed that his country’s intelligence service has uncovered plans for a Russia-backed coup d’etat in the country set for next week that allegedly involves one of Ukraine’s richest oligarchs. Both the oligarch and the Russian government rejected the allegations. At...
POLITICS
The Hill

More than 50 dead, one rescued in Russian mine explosion

More than 50 people are dead and one person has been rescued after an explosion at a coal mine in Siberia. The Listvyazhnaya mine exploded on Thursday after coal dust in a ventilation shaft caught fire while 287 people were in it, the BBC reported. Many were able to escape...
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

NATO chief warns Russia of 'costs' if it moves on Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Russia Friday that any attempt to invade Ukraine would have costs, as concern mounts about a Russian military buildup near its former Soviet neighbor's borders. Ukraine says Moscow kept about 90,000 troops near their common border following massive war games in western Russia earlier this...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

GOP Rep. Boebert apologizes to Muslims for Omar remarks

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert apologized Friday for using anti-Muslim language in describing a recent encounter she had with Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. In her apology, Boebert didn’t address Omar’s criticism that Boebert made up her story about the encounter at the U.S. Capitol. Boebert...
DENVER, CO
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE

