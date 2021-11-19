NASCAR to resume practice and qualifying in 2022

No. 4 Cincinnati is playing for a perfect season and spot in the College Football Playoff at East Carolina on Friday. The Bearcats are looking to join their 2009 team at 12-0 and this time, it could help them play for a national championship. Cincinnati was fifth in last week’s rankings, but moved into a playoff spot after Oregon’s loss to Utah last week. Now, the Bearcats must win out to become the first non-Power Five team selected for the playoff. East Carolina has won four straight and will host a top-four opponent for the first time since 2006.

