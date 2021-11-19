Hear The War On Drugs perform songs from 'I Don't Live Here Anymore'

To celebrate the opening of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 60th feature film, “Encanto,” in U.S. theaters today, a new clip featuring the original song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”—written by Tony®- and GRAMMY®-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”)—is now available. The song, performed by voice cast members Carolina Gaitán (voice of Pepa), Mauro Castillo (voice of Félix), Adassa (voice of Dolores), Rhenzy Feliz (voice of Camilo), Diane Guerrero (voice of Isabela), Stephanie Beatriz (voice of Mirabel) & cast is a family gossip song, according to Miranda. “Every verse and every stanza introduce a different character,” he said. “They’re all riding the same musical landscape, but they ride it completely differently. Everyone sings the same chord progression with a totally different rhythm and a totally different cadence.”
