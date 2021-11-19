Boeing Stock Sees A Fake Breakout: What's Next?

Carnival stock (NYSE: CCL), the largest cruise line operator in the U.S., has seen its stock decline by almost 9% over the past week (five trading days), compared to the broader S&P 500, which remained roughly flat over the same period. Now there hasn’t been too much news specific to Carnival over the past few days. However, investors were seemingly disposed to booking some profit in the stock after it saw a bit of a rally in recent weeks following its better than expected outlook provided toward the end of October, indicating that it expects to be cash-flow positive and profitable in 2022. Moreover, positive news on the anti-viral treatment for Covid-19 from Pfizer also appears to have helped cruising stocks. That said, investors are also probably concerned about the company’s high debt load, which could limit returns for shareholders in the longer term. For perspective, Carnival’s long-term debt stood at $28 billion as of the end of the third quarter, up from $9.7 billion at the end of 2019.
Comments / 0