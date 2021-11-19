Boeing Stock Sees A Fake Breakout: What's Next?

Western Digital stock (NASDAQ: WDC) is down more than 7% in the past week (five trading days), completely underperforming the S&P 500 which was up just around 0.3%. If you look at the change over the last ten days and one month, too, the stock has returned -0.3% and -1.4%, respectively, thus having underperformed the market on both occasions. Western Digital reported stellar Q1 2022 earnings at the end of October (Western Digital’s fiscal year ends in June), with revenue jumping to $5.05 billion from $3.92 billion in Q1 ’21, driven primarily by a $1 billion rise in sales from the Cloud segment, which rose to as high as $2.23 billion as of Q1 ’22. Additionally, with COGS and other operating expenses strongly in check, operating margins jumped from 1.8% to 15.4%. A drop in the effective tax rate further benefited WDC, driving EPS from -$0.20 to $1.97 over this period. This stellar earnings announcement saw Western Digital stock rise from around $52 in late-October to as high as $60 before mid-November. We believe the drop over the past week was primarily driven by investors booking some profits.

