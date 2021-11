HARRISBURG, Pa. — Heading into the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, public health experts said it’s time to start thinking about how we can live with coronavirus. “This is a disease that’s going to be with us for the foreseeable future. It’s going to come and go,” said Dr. David Dowdy, epidemiology professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “The question is, when can we get this to a point where it’s tolerable to us as a society?”

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO