77-year-old man's death investigated as a homicide

PASADENA (CBSLA) — A $10,000 reward was announced Wednesday for information in the murder of 13-year-old Iran Moreno, who was struck by a stray bullet while playing video games in his bedroom. (credit: Pasadena Police Department) The reward was offered by the City of Pasadena, less than a week after the shooting sent a stray bullet into the boy’s home in the 900 block of North Raymond Avenue just after 6 p.m. Saturday. Police say Iran had been playing video games in his bedroom when he was shot. Pasadena police say their homicide detectives are “working diligently to follow-up on all investigative leads,” and that tips from the public in previous investigations have “have proven to be instrumental” in making an arrest. Iran was not believed to be the intended target of the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting can call Pasadena Police at (626) 744-4241. Anonymous tips can also be called in to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), online at crimestoppers.org, or by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO