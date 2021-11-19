ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
77-year-old man's death investigated as a homicide

 7 days ago
DENVER — Denver Police (DPD) are asking for assistance after a 77-year-old man was found dead not far from Cheesman Park Thursday evening. DPD officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of North Vine Street around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 18 and found William "Stu" Hoebel suffering from injuries....

