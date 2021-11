Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) are certainly highly valued trading at near 80X their earnings but there are a few things to consider. The first is the company continually outperforms high expectations. The second is the company has raised its guidance yet again, citing strong demand across all segments and in particular its Next-Gen security products. The third is that this company is trading at a discount to most other cyber security stocks and could very well undergo a price-multiple expansion even now. If there was ever stock to fit the adage, value is where you find it, it’s Palo Alto Networks.

