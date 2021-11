The League of Women Voters of Berrien and Cass Counties is planning a presentation and public information session on immigration issues for this month. The league says immigration expert Betsy Lozoff of the Berrien Immigrant Solidarity Network will speak. Among the topics she’ll cover are whether to allow seasonal and agricultural workers to apply for a driver’s license, how to obtain a photo identification card, and the latest on immigrant voting rights, regardless of immigration status. “Current Issues in Immigration” will be presented on Thursday, November 18, at 6:30 p.m. over Zoom. Lozoff says her group, the Berrien Immigrant Solidarity Network, believes “the common good is best served by creating an environment in Berrien County that welcomes immigrants and supports these valued members of our community.” Those who want to attend the presentation can sign up at the League of Women Voters of Berrien and Cass Counties website.

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO