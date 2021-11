Lemon curd is an inherently British fruit spread used as a topping on toast or scones, as an alternative to jam or jelly, or as filling in pastries or cakes. Tangy, sweet, silky, and smooth like a glossy custard but a bit lighter, Spruce Eats says that it is often referred to as "lemon cheese" across the pond, where it was introduced in the nineteenth century (via Barker's). As the outlet explained, the inaugural fruit curds were not as sweet or creamy as today's delicate incarnations, they were the result of acidulating cream with lemon juice, forming curds, and separating them from the whey via cheesecloth.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO