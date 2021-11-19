Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict: Hollywood Reacts To Acquittal With Outrage But Not Surprise
Refresh for updates… The Hollywood and media industries were quick to react to the Not Guilty verdicts in the Kyle Rittenhouse case today, with many expressing both outrage and a lack of surprise.
“Watch this kid become not only a hero to segments of the right but watch him become emboldened, appear on Rogan, puff himself up, get in bar fights, murder again,” tweeted Billions co-creator Brian Koppelman.
Shameless actor Emmy Rossum tweeted, “This is a devastating blow,” while LeVar Burton said, “Tell me again there are not two kinds [of] justice in America.”
