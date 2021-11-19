ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict: Hollywood Reacts To Acquittal With Outrage But Not Surprise

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=226ucG_0d22NoLl00

Refresh for updates… The Hollywood and media industries were quick to react to the Not Guilty verdicts in the Kyle Rittenhouse case today, with many expressing both outrage and a lack of surprise.

“Watch this kid become not only a hero to segments of the right but watch him become emboldened, appear on Rogan, puff himself up, get in bar fights, murder again,” tweeted Billions co-creator Brian Koppelman.

Shameless actor Emmy Rossum tweeted, “This is a devastating blow,” while LeVar Burton said, “Tell me again there are not two kinds [of] justice in America.”

Deadline will update this post with additional reactions …

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Two Shot In Oakland As TV Crew Covering Robbery Becomes A Target

An unnamed security guard and an unidentified Berkeley man were shot in Oakland on Wednesday, as a TV crew for KRON4 was targeted for robbery while filming, the Bay Area news station reports. Ironically, the crew found itself targeted by armed robbers while reporting on another in a string of smash-and-grab thefts at Oakland clothing store Prime 356. Police say the criminals were after their camera equipment, with shots fired around 12:20 p.m. on November 24. The crew’s security guard—a former police officer—is reportedly in stable condition after being shot in the lower abdomen and taken to Highland Hospital for surgery. The...
OAKLAND, CA
Deadline

Broadway Actor James D. Beeks Arrested On Jan. 6 Capitol Siege Charges; ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Suspends Actor From Tour

UPDATED, with actor’s tour suspension James D. Beeks, a stage actor who has appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots, Aida, Ragtime, and Smokey Joe’s Cafe and most recently starred as Judas in a major touring production of Jesus Christ Superstar, was arrested yesterday in Milwaukee on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol. Beeks, who performs in Superstar under the stage name James T. Justis, is charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia with obstruction of Congress, a felony, as well as a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds. He...
MOVIES
Deadline

“Remain In Mexico” Policy May Be Reinstated Next Week By Biden Administration – Reports

A key program in controlling the US southern border’s immigration inflow will likely be restored by the Joe Biden administration next week. The hot button “Remain in Mexico” program, originally devised by the Donald Trump administration, will see asylum seekers have to wait in Mexico before the merits of their claims can be decided by immigration courts. The Axios website broke the story earlier today. Mexico has yet to sign off on reinstating the program, which could push back its implementation. The country had to endure many squalid refugee camps when the policy was originally in place, angering many Mexicans. The US program...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Sebastian Roché
Person
Matthew Lillard
Person
Sophia Bush
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
Brian Koppelman
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Cary Elwes
Person
Kristen Schaal
Person
Ellen Barkin
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Emmy Rossum
Person
Mia Farrow
Person
Peter Paige
Person
Daniel Dae Kim
Person
Larry Wilmore
Fox News

NBC's Maria Shriver sparks outrage after asking 'how it's possible' Rittenhouse walked out of court a free man

NBC anchor Maria Shriver sparked online outrage for tweeting her controversial thoughts on Friday's verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment after shooting and killing two men and injuring another during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020 following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse would have faced a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Kyle Rittenhouse Has Set Off a QAnon Civil War

While most Americans are preparing to have a nice day with their families on Thanksgiving, pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood is spending the holiday on Telegram, complaining about his children, and sparking a civil war in the QAnon world. Wood, who said on Thursday that his children would once again not...
U.S. POLITICS
E! News

Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty: Viola Davis, Jameela Jamil and More Stars React

Watch: Jacob Blake Police Shooting: Celebrities React. Hollywood stars are reacting to Kyle Rittenhouse being found not guilty by a Wisconsin jury on Friday, Nov. 19. According to NBC News, Rittenhouse, 18, was "cleared on all five charges" against him in relation to fatally shooting two men—Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26—and "severely wounding" Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, during the protests surrounding the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha last August.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verdicts#Hollywood#Shooting#Murder#Justice#Mrgeorgewallace
wonderwall.com

Alyssa Milano hopes verdict in Ahmaud Arbery case terrifies 'cowardly armed white men,' more celebs react

A jury found Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. guilty of multiple counts of felony murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man who was gunned down while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia, in 2020. The case stoked racial tension throughout the country. All three men, who are white, now face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. On the heels of the verdict — the second high-profile verdict in as many weeks — many in Hollywood reacted largely with happiness… Alyssa Milano, for instance, tweeted, "The verdict does not erase the crime, but I hope the convictions of #AhmaudArbery's murderers bring his family some peace. I also hope they terrify the cowardly armed white men across the nation who thought they could shoot Black men in the street without consequences."
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TheWrap

Jimmy Kimmel Refuses to Appear on MyPillow Guy’s Show Because He’s ‘Dying to See’ Their ‘Fake Jimmy’ (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel said Tuesday he has decided to refuse MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell’s request the late-night host appear on Lindell’s online channel during its 96-hour long “Thanks-A-Thon” this week. It’s not because he doesn’t want to “Zoom with a bunch of conspiracy theorists over Thanksgiving” (because he totally does), it’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: Here’s Why Cindy Was Played By a Different Actress in ‘A Very Brady Christmas’

After The Brady Bunch series ended in 1974, fans missed their favorite television family and all of their easily-solved antics. Thankfully, the Brady’s returned in a couple of special reunions in the 80s, though many noticed that a few key cast members were missing. In A Very Brady Christmas, fans weren’t looking at the same Cindy that wore her hair in curls all those years ago. Instead of Susan Olsen on the set, it was Jennifer Runyon. And though she shared the same blonde hair as Olsen, she just wasn’t America’s sweetheart.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Andrew Lloyd Webber tells young actors they work in the service industry: ‘Nobody has a right to be on stage’

Andrew Lloyd Webber has criticised young cast members of his musical Cinderella, accusing them of not recognising that they work in the “service industry”.Earlier this month, reports emerged in The Daily Mail claiming that the theatre composer had “berated” the cast of his new production after they received a negative review from The New York Post, believing it would impact a Broadway transfer of the musical.His call was allegedly played over the speakers at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, with cast members said to be left in tears afterwards and discussing potential strike action.Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Front Row on...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Broadway Performer Who Plays ‘Judas’ in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Tour Charged with Breaching U.S. Capitol

In an dubious example of extreme theater kid energy, James D. Beeks, a musical theater actor with multiple Broadway credits, has been arrested on charges related to the breaching of the Capitol on Jan. 6. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced on Tuesday that the 49-year-old Beeks, “an affiliate of the Oath Keepers,” has been charged with obstruction of Congress and unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Deadline

27K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy