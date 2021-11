Neptune City firefighters rescued a woman from the second floor of a burning townhouse on Thanksgiving night. The fire, at 1221 Adams Way, was first reported at 7:40 p.m after a woman called to say she her house was on fire and she was trapped on the second floor. Three Neptune police officers were first to arrive and found the woman’s brother on the first floor, police said.

NEPTUNE CITY, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO