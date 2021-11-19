ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Struggling Bakery Now Thriving After Help Through Social Media

By Erika Lee
News On 6
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple of months ago, Mr. Bao was about to close his bakery. He was working 20-hour days and was working alone. But now, through the power of social media, his business is thriving more than ever. Quoc Bao Bakery on Classen Blvd would not be here today if...

www.newson6.com

