Weber State squares up against Ball State

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lady Raider basketball team (1-0) will host Weber State Tuesday night at 7 p.m. inside the United Supermarkets Arena. Last Thursday night, the Lady Raiders defeated Southeastern Louisiana, 67-45, to open the 2021-22 campaign. In that game,Ella Tofaeono dropped a game-high 18 points in just 19 minutes off the bench while also securing nine boards. Meanwhile, another newcomer in Taylah Thomas chipped in 15 points and snagged 10 rebounds, six of them coming on the offensive glass. Thomas played a game-high 33 minutes. With the victory Thursday night, head coach Krista Gerlich captured her 300th career win as a head coach.
