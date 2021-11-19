ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber State squares up against Ball State

By The Associated Press
CharlotteObserver.com
 7 days ago

Weber State (3-0) vs. Ball State (1-2) McArthur Center, St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Ball State plays host to Weber State in an early season matchup. Both teams last saw...

The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Another FBS head coach has been fired, bringing total to 15 this season

The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Florida football has a new head coach according to Wikipedia

Someone decided to update Billy Napier’s Wikipedia page to make him the next head coach of the Florida football program. After firing former head coach Dan Mullen, the Florida football team is in dire need of a new program builder, someone along the lines of Billy Napier of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Sports

Cowboys Trysten Hill punched Raiders John Simpson after game

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill took out his frustrations from Thursday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on one of his opponents after the game. In a segment on ESPN, video was captured of Hill delivering a punch to Raiders guard John Simpson as the two teams mingled on the field after the game. The punch to Simpson sent his helmet flying off his head with Simpson and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby immediately moving to confront Hill in the aftermath.
NFL
The Spun

CFB Program Reportedly Fires Coach Day After Thanksgiving

College football is a pretty brutal business. Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz learned that firsthand on Friday morning. The Bulldogs, who are 3-8 with one game left this season, are moving on from Holtz, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. Holtz was reportedly informed of the news on Friday morning,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Duquesne hosts Weber State

Weber State (1-0) vs. Duquesne (1-1) UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne squares off against Weber State in an early season matchup. Weber State blew out Western Colorado by 40 on Tuesday. Duquesne lost 73-63 to Hofstra on Saturday. BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .EFFICIENT EASLEY...
COLLEGE SPORTS
duqsm.com

Men’s basketball falls to Weber State

The Duquesne men’s basketball team dropped its second consecutive home game, losing to Weber State, 63-59, at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse on Monday. With 1:03 remaining in the game and the score even at 59, Jackie Johnson III mistakenly tried to call a timeout, but Duquesne had already used all of its timeouts.
DUQUESNE, PA
texastech.com

Lady Raiders welcome Weber State Tuesday night

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lady Raider basketball team (1-0) will host Weber State Tuesday night at 7 p.m. inside the United Supermarkets Arena. Last Thursday night, the Lady Raiders defeated Southeastern Louisiana, 67-45, to open the 2021-22 campaign. In that game,Ella Tofaeono dropped a game-high 18 points in just 19 minutes off the bench while also securing nine boards. Meanwhile, another newcomer in Taylah Thomas chipped in 15 points and snagged 10 rebounds, six of them coming on the offensive glass. Thomas played a game-high 33 minutes. With the victory Thursday night, head coach Krista Gerlich captured her 300th career win as a head coach.
LUBBOCK, TX
Vincennes Sun Commercial

Siewers to swim for Ball State

Just one-third of the way through his senior year at South Knox, Jacob Siewers has already left a lasting mark across multiple sports for the Spartans. On Thursday, Siewers revealed the next step in his athletic and academic pursuits. With family, friends and coaches gathered at the high school, the...
SWIMMING & SURFING
umassathletics.com

Minutemen Open Jersey Mike's Classic Tomorrow Against Weber State

University of Massachusetts Men's Basketball Game Notes & Information. Game 4 Massachusetts (2-1 Overall, 0-0 Atlantic 10) vs Weber State (2-0 Overall, 0-0 Big Sky) Date | Time Thursday, November 18, 2021 | 5:30 p.m. Location St. Petersburg, Fla. | McArthur Center. Tickets Tickets. Watch CBS Sports Network. Live Statistics...
AMHERST, MA

