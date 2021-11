NASA has undergone a project called DART, with the aim of altering the path of an asteroid. A Space-X rocket was launched yesterday, and the DART spacecraft was on top of the rocket. DART stands for Double Asteroid Redirection Test. DART is going to be close to two asteroids next September. These asteroids are named Didymos and Dimorphos. Neither of the asteroids run the risk of hitting Earth. NASA says they will be good test asteroids to see if the path of an asteroid can be altered.

